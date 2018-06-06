Scottish Gossip: Patrick Kluivert, St Mirren, Rangers, Celtic, Livingston, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Holland legend Patrick Kluivert has moved to distance himself from claims he is in the running to become the next St Mirren boss. (Daily Record)

Former Porto and South Africa striker Benni McCarthy, currently in charge of Cape Town City in his homeland, is interested in the St Mirren job. (The Herald)

Graeme Murty has agreed to resume his academy role at Rangers just five weeks after being sacked as interim manager. (Daily Record)

The Ibrox side are on the brink of tying up a £3.5m deal to land Brighton defender Connor Goldson. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have called for a review into how the Scottish Football Association appoints independent non-executive directors and questioned whether Gary Hughes was involved in any actions which were detrimental to the Ibrox club during his three years on the board. (The Times)

Former Hibernian midfielder Kevin Thomson is interested in the vacant Livingston manager's job

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson has emerged as a shock candidate to take over for a third spell in charge at Livingston. (Scottish Sun)

Kevin Thomson, the former Hibernian and Rangers midfielder, has made an inquiry about the vacant manager's position at newly-promoted Livingston (The Times)

Thomson says to overhaul Celtic new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard must find his own version of Hoops skipper Scott Brown. (Daily Record)

Carlos Pena claims former manager Pedro Caixinha knew about his alcoholism - but still signed him for Rangers . (Daily Star print edition)

Celtic could land an incredible payday of approximately £40m if they reach the Champions League group stage after UEFA revealed money for next season's competition had been increased by an astonishing 50%. (The National print edition)

Ex-Celtic defender Rudi Vata says his former club's scouting department should prioritise finding the next Virgil van Dijk, saying the Scottish champions have not adequately replaced the Dutchman in the three years since his departure. (Daily Record)

Could Jack Ross and Lewis Morgan be reunited at Sunderland next season?

New Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made a move to take Celtic winger Lewis Morgan to the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts are poised to sign Ryan Edwards after agreeing terms with the former Partick Thistle midfielder. (The Scotsman)

Scotland under-21s manager Scot Gemmill is backing his team to humble big-budget England in Wednesday's Toulon tournament semi-final. (Daily Star print edition)

Les Gray, the Hamilton vice-chairman, has branded opponents of artificial pitches "dinosaurs" after the 3G surface at the Superseal Stadium was voted the worst in the country. (The National print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray has pulled out of his latest comeback event in Holland and admits he is running out of time to get fit for Wimbledon. (Daily Record)

Glasgow Warriors winger DTH van der Merwe says he could not have picked a more difficult time to be named as Canada skipper, saying the team are in a rebuilding phase as they prepare to face Scotland in Edmonton this weekend. (Scottish Sun print edition)