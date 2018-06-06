Diogo Dalot: Manchester United sign Porto right-back for £19m

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Dalot played in the Champions League against Liverpool this season
Dalot played in the Champions League against Liverpool this season

Manchester United have signed the "best young full-back in Europe" in £19m Porto defender Diogo Dalot, says Jose Mourinho.

The 19-year-old, who has made seven senior appearances, has signed a five-year deal at United.

Dalot has represented Portugal from under-15 to under-21 level and made his Porto debut in October.

"The chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn't turn down," said Dalot.

Dalot came through the youth ranks at Porto and played in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 second-leg in March.

He is expected to provide competition for United captain Antonio Valencia.

"In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe," said Mourinho.

"He is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club.

"He has all the attributes that a full back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level."

Dalot is United's second signing of the summer, after they agreed a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazil midfielder Fred on Tuesday, for a reported £47m.

The transfer should hasten the exits of Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, who has been strongly linked with Juventus, and Netherlands defender Daley Blind, neither of whom has a long-term future under Mourinho.

Mourinho is determined to strengthen his defence for what he hopes will be a far closer Premier League battle with champions Manchester City next term.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport