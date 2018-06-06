Diogo Dalot: Manchester United sign Porto right-back for £19m

Dalot played in the Champions League against Liverpool this season

Manchester United have signed the "best young full-back in Europe" in £19m Porto defender Diogo Dalot, says Jose Mourinho.

The 19-year-old, who has made seven senior appearances, has signed a five-year deal at United.

Dalot has represented Portugal from under-15 to under-21 level and made his Porto debut in October.

"The chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn't turn down," said Dalot.

Dalot came through the youth ranks at Porto and played in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 second-leg in March.

He is expected to provide competition for United captain Antonio Valencia.

"In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe," said Mourinho.

"He is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club.

"He has all the attributes that a full back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level."

Dalot is United's second signing of the summer, after they agreed a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazil midfielder Fred on Tuesday, for a reported £47m.

The transfer should hasten the exits of Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, who has been strongly linked with Juventus, and Netherlands defender Daley Blind, neither of whom has a long-term future under Mourinho.

Mourinho is determined to strengthen his defence for what he hopes will be a far closer Premier League battle with champions Manchester City next term.