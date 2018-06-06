Freddy Adu breaks three-year goal drought in Las Vegas

Freddy Adu scored his first goal for Las Vegas Lights and his first for three years on his 29th birthday

Freddy Adu, remember him? Well, he scored his first goal for three years.

The Championship manager legend, who was once dubbed "the next Pele", scored for Las Vegas Lights on his 29th birthday.

The American forward was rewarded with the 'hardest working man of the match' award for Saturday's performance and along with the rest of his team-mates received a $100 poker chip from a local casino for winning the game 4-1.

It was only his third goal since 2012, the other two coming for Finnish fourth division side KuFu-98 in 2015.

Las Vegas, who play in the US second division, are Adu's 14th professional club.

Signed by Nike at 13, Adu played Major League Soccer at 14 and made his debut for the US aged 16 - describing himself as "the footballing wonderkid".

Since leaving MLS side Philadelphia Union in 2012, he has had spells in Brazil, Serbia, Finland and back in the US with Tampa Bay Rowdies, before signing with Las Vegas in March.

Lights technical director Chelis said he has seen a big improvement in Adu, adding: "He's understanding that he must move around to get the ball."

Las Vegas are just 10 months into their existence and have taken a novel approach to football, partnering with a nearby cannabis dispensary.

Their latest innovation came at the weekend, becoming, what they believe are the first professional team to have a DJ in the changing room.