Ryan Edwards: Hearts sign former Partick Thistle midfielder on a two-year deal

Ryan Edwards aims to help Hearts back into European competition after signing a two-year contract following the midfielder's exit from Partick Thistle.

The 24-year-old spent three seasons at Firhill after leaving Reading.

"The ambition is there on a personal level to be in a team that's going to challenge for cups, challenge at the top end of the table, try and get into Europe next season," he said.

"One massive reason I came to the club is the ambition of everyone here."

Edwards left Thistle, for whom he made 108 appearances, following the Glasgow club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

But, having been impressed by manager Craig Levein's vision of the future and his own role in the Hearts team, the Australian hopes to match the ambitions of his new club's supporters by competing at the other end of the table.

"The fans here are incredible," he told the Edinburgh club's website. "Being in the stand as a fan watching and obviously being in the opposition is really intimidating.

"As the opposition, you want to try and upset the crowd and you know that the fans here set such high standards for everyone at the club.

"And I want to be part of that and try and match the ambitions of the fans and the club."

Singapore-born Edwards, who has represented his Australia at under-23 level, is manager Levein's eighth summer signing as he looks to rebuild the squad that finished sixth last season.

His arrival follows those of midfielder Olly Lee, strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean, midfielder Jake Mulraney, utility player Bobby Burns, Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal and Australian left-back Ben Garuccio.

While at Reading, Edwards had spells on loan with Perth Glory, Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers.