Nadir Ciftci: Celtic cancel striker's contract a year early

Nadir Ciftci managed just four goals in three seasons for Celtic

Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci will leave the club at the end of June, the Scottish champions have confirmed.

The Turkish forward was signed by former manager Ronny Deila in 2015 from Dundee United but failed to impress.

He scored just four times for Celtic in 26 appearances and has not featured for the first team since February 2017.

Cifti, 26, had loan spells with Turkish side Eskisehirspor, Polish team Pogon Szczecin, Plymouth Argyle and, for the second half of last season, Motherwell.

He scored three times for Well in 15 appearances, two of the goals coming in his final appearance - a 3-0 win over Hamilton Academical on 12 May.

However, the player who has played for both Netherlands and Turkey at youth level was then ineligible to play for Stephen Robinson's side in his parent club's Scottish Cup final victory.

Deila moved to sign Ciftci for £1.5m from Dundee United after an impressive 2014/15 campaign in which the striker netted 16 goals in all competitions.

However, the striker who began his senior career with Portsmouth, Kayserispor and NAC Breda before joining United never settled in Glasgow

And, having featured only four times during Brendan Rodgers' spell in charge, he has had his Celtic contract cancelled despite the deal still having a year to run.