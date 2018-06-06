Daniel Stendel: Barnsley name German as new head coach

Barnsley have named ex-Hannover 96 boss Daniel Stendel as their new head coach.

The 44-year-old German replaces Jose Morais, who left Oakwell last month following the club's relegation from the Championship.

Stendel has agreed a two-year deal at Oakwell and will make announcements regarding who his coaching team will be in the coming days.

His Hannover 96 side scored 50 goals in his 28 games in charge last season before he was sacked in April.

More to follow.