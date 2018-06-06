Derry City: Nicky Low signs contract extension

Low is in his second season with the Candystripes

Derry City's Nicky Low has agreed a contract extension with the club.

The midfielder, who has scored three goals this season, will now remain with the Candystripes until the end of the season.

Low, 26, was a free agent after he was released by parent club Dundee last month but Derry have moved quickly to stave off interest from other teams.

The new deal will come as a significant boost for manager Kenny Shiels ahead of Ronan Curtis's move to Portsmouth.

The Candystripes have already lost a number of other first-team players this season with full-back Dapo Kayode the most recent departure from the senior panel.

Derry have already announced that attacking midfielder Dean Shiels will join his father's squad on an 18-month contract but club are also expected to announce several more signings in the near future.