Sean Maguire: Preston North End striker signs new deal at Championship club

Sean Maguire scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Preston North End last season

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire has signed a new three-year deal with the Championship club.

The 24-year-old joined from League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City in June 2017 and will now stay with North End until the summer of 2021.

"I have improved a lot since I signed and that's what I want to continue doing," Maguire said.

"I have come on leaps and bounds since I started my first campaign last August and I want to continue improving."

Maguire scored 10 goals in 24 Championship appearances in his debut season for Preston.