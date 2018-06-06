Michael Crowe: Preston North End sign ex-Ipswich Town goalkeeper

Michael Crowe has yet to play a game in the EFL

Preston North End have signed former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Michael Crowe on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old was released by the Suffolk club last month having failed to make a first-team appearance.

He was called up into the Wales squad for the China Cup games against China and Uruguay in March, but did not play.

Crowe, who came through the Ipswich academy, has played 10 games in the National League during loan spells with Braintree Town and Woking.

"The Championship is one of the hardest leagues in the world," Crowe told the Preston website.

"There are a lot of games, a lot of tough games where it is so evenly matched, but hopefully we can push on this season, really step up and hopefully at least get into the play-offs.

"I am looking forward to getting into the dressing room. I have been at Ipswich for a long time, so I am ready for the new challenge and meeting new people."