Scottish club players and the World Cup since 1998

Scotland have not qualified for a major finals since the 1998 World Cup finals in France.

But a number of foreign players have played for Scottish clubs either during, before or after World Cup finals since then.

Here's a definitive list:

2018 World Cup, Russia

With a Scottish club

Bruno Alves, defender (Rangers) Portugal.

Kari Arnason, defender (Aberdeen) Iceland.

Dedryck Boyata, defender (Celtic) Belgium.

Cristian Gamboa, defender (Celtic) Costa Rica.

Mikael Lustig, defender (Celtic) Sweden.

Jamie Maclaren, forward (Hibernian on loan from Darmstadt 98) Australia.

Tom Rogic, midfielder (Celtic) Australia.

Previously with a Scottish club

Alfred Finnbogason, forward (Augsberg, previously of Hutchison Vale Boys Club) Iceland.

John Guidetti, forward (Alaves, previously of Celtic) Sweden.

Jackson Irvine, midfielder (Hull City, previously of Ross County) Australia.

Aaron Mooy, midfielder (Huddersfield Town, previously of St Mirren) Australia.

Kasper Schmeichel, goalkeeper (Leicester City, previously of Falkirk) Denmark.

Ki Sung-yueng, midfielder (Swansea City, previously of Celtic) South Korea.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44083365

2014 World Cup, Brazil

With a Scottish club

Efe Ambrose, defender (Celtic) Nigeria.

Fraser Forster, goalkeeper (Celtic) England.

Emilio Izaguirre, defender (Celtic) Honduras.

Georgios Samaras, forward (Celtic) Greece.

NB Rangers winger Arnold Peralta, who was shot dead the following year after returning to his homeland, was named in the Honduras squad only to pull out through injury.

Previously with Scottish clubs

Sol Bamba, defender (Trabzonspor, formerly of Dunfermline Athletic and Hibernian) Ivory Coast

DaMarcus Beasley, midfielder (Puebla, formerly of Rangers) United States

Tim Krul, goalkeeper (Newcastle United, previously on loan to Falkirk) Netherlands

Ryan McGowan, midfielder (Shandong Luneng Taishan, formerly of Hearts) Australia

Ki Sung-yueng, midfielder (Sunderland on loan from Swansea City, previously of Celtic) South Korea

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/27388351

2010 World Cup, South Africa

Witha Scottish club

Sol Bamba, defender (Hibernian) Ivory Coast

DaMarcus Beasley, midfielder (Rangers) United States

Madjid Bougherra, defender (Rangers) Algeria

Maurice Edu, midfielder (Rangers) United States

Michael McGlinchey, midfielder (Motherwell) New Zealand

Ladnry N'Guemo, midfielder (Nancy on loan to Celtic) Cameroon

Georgios Samaras, forward (Celtic) Greece

Ki Sung-yeung, midfielder (Celtic) South Korea

Previously with a Scottish club

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, defender (Feyenoord, formerly of Rangers) Netherlands

Chris Killen, forward (Middlesbrough, left Celtic in January 2010) New Zealand

Pedro Mendes, midfielder (Sporting, left Rangers in January 2010) Portugal

Craig Moore, defender (Unattached, formerly of Rangers) Australia

Shunsuke Nakamura, midfielder (Yokohama F. Marinos, formerly of Celtic) Japan

Signed shortly after finals

Efrain Juarez, midfielder (UNAM to Celtic) Mexico.

Emilio Izaguirre, defender (Motagua to Celtic) Honduras.

Vladimir Weiss, midfielder (Manchester City, had been on loan to Bolton Wanderers but then joined Rangers on loan) Slovakia

Joined Scottish club later in career

Bruno Alves, defender (Porto, joined Rangers in 2017) Portugal

Carlos Bocanegra, defender (Rennes, joined Rangers in 2011) France.

2006 World Cup, Germany

With a Scottish club

Marvin Andrews, defender (Rangers) Trinidad & Tobago

Artur Boruc, goalkeeper (Celtic). Poland

Kelvin Jack, goalkeeper (Dundee) Trinidad & Tobago

Russell Latapy, midfielder (Falkirk) Trinidad & Tobago

Collin Samuel, forward (Dundee United) Trinidad & Tobago

Jason Scotland, forward (St Johnstone) Trinidad & Tobago

Densill Theobald, midfielder (Falkirk) Trinidad & Tobago

Maciej Zurawski, forward (Celtic) Poland

Signed shortly after finals

Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink, forward (PSV Eindhoven, joined Celtic after World Cup) Netherlands

Previously with a Scottish club

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, defender (Barcelona, formerly of Rangers) Netherlands

Ulises de la Cruz, defender (Aston Villa, formerly of Hibernian) Ecuador

Henrik Larsson, forward (Barcelona, formerly of Celtic) Sweden

2002 World Cup, Japan

With a Scottish club

Claudio Caniggia, forward (Rangers) Argentina

Jesper Christiansen, goalkeeper (Rangers) Denmark

Ulises de la Cruz, defender (Hibernian) Ecuador

Peter Kjaer, goalkeeper (Aberdeen) Denmark

Henrik Larsson, forward (Celtic) Sweden

Peter Lovenkrands, forward (Rangers) Denmark

Fan Zhiyi, defender (Dundee) China

Previously with a Scottish club

Gennaro Gattuso, midfielder (AC Milan, previously of Rangers) Italy

Tugay Kerimoğlu, midfielder (Blackburn Rovers, previously of Rangers) Turkey

Claudio Reyna, midfielder (Sunderland, previously of Rangers) United States

Signed immediately after finals

Magnus Hedman, goalkeeper (Coventry City, moved to Celtic) Sweden

Joined Scottish club later in career

DaMarcus Beasley, midfielder (Chicago Fire, later of Rangers) United States

Eric Djemba-Djemba, midfielder (Nantes, later of St Mirren) Cameroon

El Hadji Djouf, midfielder (Lens, later of Rangers) Senegal

Thomas Gravesen, midfielder (Everton, later of Celtic) Denmark

Robbie Keane, forward (Leeds United, later of Celtic) Republic of Ireland

Roy Keane, midfielder (Manchester United, later of Celtic) Republic of Ireland

Freddie Lungberg, midfielder (Arsenal, later of Celtic) Sweden

Du Wei, defender (Shanghai Shenhua, later of Celtic) China

Maciej Żurawski, forward (Wisla Krakow, later of Celtic) Poland

1998 World Cup, France

With a Scottish club

Brian Laudrup, midfielder (Rangers) Denmark

Marc Rieper, defender (Celtic) Denmark

Morten Wieghorst, midfielder (Celtic) Denmark

NB 12 of 23 in the Scotland squad also with Scottish clubs

Signed shortly after finals

Lionel Charbonnier, goalkeeper (Auxerre to Rangers) France

Giovanni van Brockhorst, midfielder (Feyenoord, moved to Rangers) Netherlands

Stephane Guivarc'h, forward (Auxerre, Newcastle United then Rangers) France

Arthur Numan, defender (PSV Eindhoven, moved to Rangers) Netherlands