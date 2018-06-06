Rangers: New SFA chief Ian Maxwell to hold talks with Ibrox club but defends independence

Ian Maxwell addressed his first annual meeting as SFA chief executive

New Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell will speak to Rangers chairman Dave King to address any concerns he has about its dealings with the club.

King wanted former SFA board member Gary Hughes suspended before he decided not to stand for re-election at Wednesday's annual meeting.

"My door is always open and I'll always be here to speak to any club about any concerns they have," Maxwell said.

And he defended the governing body's independence.

"I've not seen any sign of anybody being anything other than wholly independent," he said.

"It's hugely important that we are seen as being independent. We're a governing body and part of our function is to govern the game.

"To do that properly, there has to be real independence and I've not seen any sign of anything other than that in my time on the board and it's important that continues."

Rangers chairman King had been critical of comments made by Hughes in 2006, in which he referred to Gers fans as the "great unwashed", which resurfaced last week.

Dave King was unhappy at historical remarks attributed to Gary Hughes

Despite Hughes' resignation, Rangers have demanded assurances that Hughes was not party to actions which "could have impacted negatively" the Ibrox club during his three years on the board.

Maxwell, who was previously Partick Thistle's managing director, says relations with clubs are one of the most important parts of his job.

And he stressed he gets on very well with Ibrox directors Andrew Dickson and Stewart Robertson.

Maxwell was appointed in April to succeed Stewart Regan, who resigned following Scotland's failure to reach this summer's World Cup finals and a troubled search for a replacement for head coach Gordon Strachan.

Meanwhile, the SFA announced turnover for 2017 of £38.4m, a 7.5% increase year on year and its second highest ever posted.

That enabled an eight-figure payout for member clubs, with £10.4m distributed across the country.

"The payments support the growth of the game at all levels and are intended to reward member clubs for their dedication to core components of the Scottish FA strategy," the SFA stated.

These include the development of home-grown elite players for club's first teams and Scotland national teams, good governance, improvement of standards through club licensing and contributing to the achievement of "strong quality growth" outlined within the SFA's strategic plan, Scotland United: A 2020 Vision.