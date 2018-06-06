Harry Clifton: Grimsby Town midfielder signs new three-year deal

Harry Clifton got his change to impress under new manager Michael Jolley

Midfielder Harry Clifton has extended his contract at Grimsby Town by signing a new three-year deal.

Clifton, who was only 17 when he agreed his first professional deal, made 13 first-team appearances in 2017-18.

The academy product, now 19, was a regular under boss Michael Jolley, who took over from Russell Slade in March.

"Harry is fully deserving of his new deal. He established himself as an important player for us during the run-in," said Jolley.

Clifton said: "I am grateful to the gaffer. He started playing me towards the end and we got some really good results and he has obviously showed faith in me and is going to give me the time to develop and become a big player for this club."