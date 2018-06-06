World Cup 2018: England's Danny Rose 'numb' to racial abuse

Danny Rose, left, said he was racially abused by fans in 2012 while playing for the England Under-21 side in Serbia

England defender Danny Rose says he is "numb" to racial abuse and has "no faith" in football's authorities to challenge it.

The Tottenham left-back, 27, has told his family not to travel to the World Cup in Russia over fears of abuse.

The Russian Football Union was recently fined £22,000 for racist chants by fans in a friendly against France in March.

"If I'm racially abused out there, nothing is going to change," Rose told the Evening Standard.

"It shouldn't be like that but it is."

Rose said he was racially abused and hit with stones during an England Under-21 game in Serbia in October 2012.

England have held a team meeting to discuss what would happen if the players are subjected to racism during the tournament, which starts on 14 June.

"I said: 'What are we trying to do here? Are we trying to play football or are we trying to change the world?' Whatever we do here isn't going to change what is happening all around the world," said Rose.

"I'm just numb to it now."

More to follow.