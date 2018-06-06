Luke Prosser: Colchester United captain signs new two-year contract
Colchester United captain Luke Prosser has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.
The 30-year-old defender was signed in June 2016 after being released by Essex rivals Southend.
But he suffered a knee injury three months into his first season for the U's and underwent surgery.
He spent 14 months on the sidelines, and did not return to first-team action until January 2018, since when he has taken his tally of appearances to 33.
Colchester finished 13th in League Two, their faint play-off hopes disappearing when they picked up just one point from their final five games.