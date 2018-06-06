Scotland Women in prime form for World Cup qualifiers - Shelley Kerr

Scotland will look to players like Claire Emslie and Jane Ross for goals in the games against Belarus and Poland

Women's World Cup qualifier: Scotland v Belarus Venue: Falkirk Stadium Date: Thursday 7 June Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr believes her players are in prime form for their World Cup qualifying double-header against Belarus and Poland.

"The atmosphere in camp this week has been excellent," Kerr said prior to Thursday's match in Falkirk.

"And on the pitch I don't think I've seen them play better.

"The key now is to put that into practice in the game tomorrow night. But I've been really impressed by them in training this week."

Since their last squad get-together, Erin Cuthbert has won the Women's FA Cup and WSL title with Chelsea, Cuthbert and Manchester City trio Jen Beattie, Claire Emslie and Jane Ross have featured in Champions League semi-finals, while the Hibernian trio of Jenna Fife, Kirsty Smith and Lizzie Arnot have won the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup,.

"It's been fantastic this week and that's part of the reason as some have finished their season, had a little bit of a rest and are raring to go," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"We've got an extremely strong squad and it bodes well because even in training it's so competitive.

"I've been asked who is performing well in training but the answer is everyone - it makes our jobs as coaches really difficult but that's the way it should be.

Scotland celebrate their 3-0 win over Poland, their third win from four World Cup qualifiers

"We try and allow the players a bit of freedom to express themselves and it's about giving them confidence to go and perform."

The Scots sit second in their qualifying group, having won three of their four games so far, but are six points behind leaders Switzerland - who have played a game more.

A win in Falkirk and another against Poland in Kielce on Tuesday would set them up well for their final two qualifiers - including a pivotal home game on 30 August against the Swiss, the only side to have taken points off Scotland so far.

"We're not looking too far ahead at this stage of the campaign," Kerr said.

Lisa Evans (left) scored when Scotland beat Romania at the Falkirk Stadium a year ago

"It's important that we get three points and does that add pressure? Of course it does, but the players know every game you play in a campaign in international football there's pressure, whether it's the highest or lowest ranked team and even more so at home.

"We want to play well, perform well, create opportunities, play attractive football but if we don't and we win the game, then great."

The Scots beat Belarus 2-1 in Minsk in October, but squandered numerous other opportunities.

"We created a lot of chances in the away game, eight corners probably and should've scored from three of them, and in open play our chances went into double figures," Kerr recalled.

"So set plays will be important but the good thing is we are creating those chances and that's something we've improved on as a team," she added.

"Of course in an ideal world we want to score goals but again, three points is the most important thing for us."

Head coach Kerr says she's been impressed with her squad in training this week

The former Stirling University manager oversaw Lowland League games at the Falkirk Stadium before taking the national job, and hopes that familiarity will help on Thursday.

"The pitch is big which will suit us with the way we want to play," Kerr added.

"We've trained all week with the same dimensions and surface, that fine attention to detail for the game, so we feel preparation-wise, we've done everything we can.

"Now it's up to us and go and perform in front of hopefully a good crowd. They know the support is 100% behind them to get a positive result."