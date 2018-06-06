Scott Wilson: Macclesfield Town striker signs new two-year contract with Silkmen
Macclesfield Town striker Scott Wilson has signed a new two-year deal with the promoted League Two side.
Wilson, 25, played a key role in the Silkmen's title-winning National League season, scoring 14 goals.
He will be making his English Football League debut when the new campaign kicks off in August, having previously played all his football in non-league.
He signed from Eastleigh last summer and was previously with Gloucester City and Weston-Super-Mare.