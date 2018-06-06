Junior Brown: Coventry City sign Shrewsbury Town defender on two-year deal

Junior Brown made a surprise appearance on the bench in the League One play-off final at Wembley but did not come on

Promoted Coventry City have signed defender Junior Brown from fellow Midlands side Shrewsbury Town.

Former Crewe Alexandra Academy product Brown, 29, has signed a two-year deal.

Brown, who was out of contract at Shrewsbury, has spent the past three seasons in Shropshire, having moved from Mansfield Town in June 2015.

Prior to that, he was at Halifax, Northwich Victoria, Fleetwood, who he helped into the Football League, Tranmere (loan) and Oxford United.

"I am very pleased Junior has chosen to accept our offer, having also had other options," said City boss Mark Robins.

Brown, who played at left-back for Shrewsbury having originally signed as a winger, missed most of last season following a cruciate knee injury.

He joins a Coventry side who enjoyed contrasting fortunes on play-off final weekend, winning promotion back to the third tier a day after Shrewsbury's fifth Wembley defeat.

