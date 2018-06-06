Daniel Jones: Notts County defender signs two-year contract

Dan Jones joined Notts County last summer after leaving Chesterfield

Defender Dan Jones has signed a new two-year contract with League Two side Notts County.

The 31-year-old left-back scored four goals in 33 games last season, helping the Magpies reach the play-offs.

Jones, who joined on a one-year deal last summer having left Chesterfield, said the disappointment of the play-off semi-final defeat against Coventry City was "behind us all".

"We're really looking forward to the new season," he added.

"We're all focused on success and, with the group of players we have, I have every confidence we can achieve it."