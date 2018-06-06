World Cup 2018: Nigeria lose final warm-up match to Czech Republic

Tomas Kalas (right) spent last season on loan at Fulham as they won promotion to the Premier League

Nigeria suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their final warm-up match before the World Cup in Russia.

Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

Nigeria also lost 2-1 to England at Wembley last weekend, while the Czechs - who failed to qualify for the World Cup - lost 4-0 to Australia in their previous friendly outing.

Nigeria will face Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D in Russia.

Their opening game is against Croatia in Kaliningrad on 16 June.

Despite the defeat, there was some encouraging news for Nigeria as Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi - who had been out since April with a hamstring injury - started the game.