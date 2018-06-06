George Porter: Bromley forward signs new contract with National League club

George Porter featured in Bromley's FA Trophy final appearance against Brackley Town at Wembley

Versatile forward George Porter has signed a new contract with Bromley, extending his spell with the National League side to a third season.

The 25-year-old joined the Ravens from Welling United in July 2016 and has since made 70 league appearances, scoring 12 goals.

He was part of Bromley's FA Trophy final squad that lost to Brackley on penalties at Wembley.

"This club is on the up," Porter said. "It's a place you want to be around."

Porter began his career at Leyton Orient and lists Colchester, AFC Wimbledon and Dagenham & Redbridge among his former clubs.