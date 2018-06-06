BBC Sport - Foyle Cup: Republic defender Duffy launches 2018 Foyle Cup
Republic's Duffy launches 2018 Foyle Cup
Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy returns to his home city to launch this year's Foyle Cup youth tournament.
Duffy played in the Foyle Cup from U12 to U16 level and is now with Brighton in the Premier League.
There will be a record 400 teams taking part in the 16-21 July action and the tournament is also expected to provide an economic boost for the area.