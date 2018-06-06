Niall Maher: Halifax defender signs new contract with National League club

Niall Maher in action for Bolton Wanderers
Niall Maher came through the academy system at Bolton Wanderers

Versatile defender Niall Maher has agreed a new two-year contract with National League club Halifax.

The 22-year-old joined the Shaymen from AFC Telford and played nine times in the final two months of the season, helping the club finish 16th.

He has previously played for Bolton Wanderers, Bury and Blackpool.

Halifax manager Jamie Fullarton said Maher's two-year deal is a "major boost for the club" and "shows commitment and belief from him".

