Besiktas fined by Uefa after cat wandered on to pitch during Bayern Munich game

The ginger cat wandered on to the pitch in the 49th minute in Turkey

Besiktas have been fined 34,000 euros (£29,880) by Uefa after a cat wandered on to the pitch during their Champions League last-16 defeat by Bayern Munich in March.

English referee Michael Oliver stopped play in the second half at Vodafone Park until the cat left the pitch.

The Turkish club have been charged with "insufficient organisation", and have also been penalised for fans throwing objects and blocking stairways.

Bayern won the tie 3-1 on the night.

It finished 8-1 on aggregate as they progressed to the quarter-finals, with fans of the German club voting the cat as their man of the match.

How does the fine compare?

From 4-7 June, Uefa's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body issued 13 disciplinary decisions, including those against Besiktas.

On Monday, three fines were issued to Liverpool, amounting to a total of 29,000 euros (£25,486) after fans set off fireworks in games against Manchester City and Roma, as well as "the throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances".

Bayern Munich must pay 25,000 euros (£21,970) for a pitch invasion and the display of an "illicit banner" during their home Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid were fined 18,000 euros (£15,819) after stairways were blocked during their Europa League last four match with Arsenal.

The Russian Football Union was fined £22,000 for racist chants by fans in a friendly against France in March.