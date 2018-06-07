Scottish Gossip: Scottish Cup, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish Cup final could be set for an evening kick-off, with a TV deal for next year's competition still under negotiation. (Sun)

And Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says Rangers will not be allowed to lock Celtic supporters out of Ibrox if the Old Firm rivals meet in the Scottish Cup. Rangers have cut Celtic's allocation to 800 for league games, but under cup rules visiting clubs are entitled to 20% of the tickets and the SFA are adamant that rule will stay in place. (Daily Record)

Rangers are ready to jump in ahead of Hibernian and sign Manchester City winger Brandon Barker. (Sun)

Aston Villa are plotting a move for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn. The English Championship side are looking north of the border to find a bargain after being forced to make big cuts to their player budget. (Daily Record - print edition)

Meanwhile, Hibs have rejected a £50,000 bid from Motherwell for striker Simon Murray. (Daily Record - print edition)

Stoke are confident Celtic target Joe Allen will stay with the club despite having to take a 50% wage cut following their relegation to the English Championship. (Daily Record - print edition)

St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott says the new manager must have a knowledge of Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Scott also says moves for former Real Madrid star Guti and South African legend Benni McCarthy are "very unlikely". (Sun)

Brandon Barker (right) could be signing for Rangers

Livingston do not expect to draw up a shortlist for their managerial vacancy for another nine days. Assistant manager David Martindale is leading the search for a replacement but is on holiday. (Daily Record - print edition)

The West Lothian club are also set to sign Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly on a two-year deal. (Sun - print edition)

Former Rangers midfielder Barrie McKay is set to complete a move to Olympiakos this week after falling out of favour at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Record)

Falkirk assistant manager Gordon Young has agreed to be Mixu Paatelainen's number two with Latvia. He will also continue in his role at Falkirk. (Daily Record - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tennis legend John McEnroe has told Andy Murray not to play on past his best. McEnroe retired at the age of 33, while Murray is 31. (Various)

If Murray is fit enough to play at Wimbledon, due to his seeding he could face either Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal in the first round. (Various)