World Cup 2018: Russia enter own tournament as lowest ranked side, England up to 12th

England are ranked 12th in the latest Fifa world rankings

Hosts Russia will enter their own World Cup as the lowest ranked side of all 32 teams competing in the tournament.

Russia had been ahead of Saudi Arabia when Fifa's previous standings were released in May, but have slipped four places to 70th in the new rankings.

England move up one place to joint 12th, alongside Denmark.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will face Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G, who are ranked third, 21st and 55th respectively in the list.

Reigning World Cup champions Germany top the list with five-time winners Brazil second, while Portugal and Argentina complete the top five.

The five top ranked sides who failed to qualify for the World Cup are Chile (ninth), Netherlands (17th), Wales (18th), Italy (19th) and USA (25th).

Both Northern Ireland and Scotland have slipped in the rankings, with the former down two places to 29th while the latter drop eight places to 42nd.