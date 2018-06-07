Premier League TV rights: Amazon to show 20 matches a season from 2019-2022

The current broadcast deal from 2016 to 2019 is worth £5.14bn to the Premier League clubs

Amazon will show 20 Premier League matches a season for three years from 2019, after winning one of the final two broadcast packages.

The online streaming service has won the rights to show every game from the first round of midweek games in December and all 10 games on Boxing Day as part of the three-year deal.

The matches will be available free to Amazon Prime's UK members.

The other unsold package of 20 matches was bought by BT Sport for £90m.

That takes their total number of games to 52 per season, while a further 112 will be shown by Sky Sports, including Saturday night fixtures.

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore described Amazon as an "exciting new partner".

The deal marks the first time a full round of matches will be shown live in the UK.

How can I watch these games on Amazon?

You will need a Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month.

In addition to live action, there will also be weekly highlights of all Premier League games throughout the season.

Prime can be streamed on any Smart TV and mobile device.

Amazon, which started as an online retailer, already broadcasts the US Open tennis, ATP World Tour Tennis events and NFL games.

Who has won what?

The Premier League offered 200 live matches a season to be broadcast, an increase from the 168 for which broadcasters bid in 2015.

Other changes for the 2019-2022 deal include eight individual games being shown live in a 'prime-time' Saturday night slot, three complete rounds of 10 midweek matches all shown live, and one set of bank holiday games.

The broadcasters bid on seven packages of fixtures and in February, Sky Sports paid £3.58bn for four packages, while BT Sport spent £295m on another.

The Premier League's last deal, agreed in 2015 and running until 2019, was worth £5.14bn.

What are the packages? Package A - won by BT 32 matches on Saturdays at 12:30 Package B - won by Sky Sports 32 matches on Saturdays at 17:30 Package C - won by Sky Sports 24 matches on Sundays at 14:00 and eight matches on Saturdays at 19:45 Package D - won by Sky Sports 32 matches on Sundays at 16:30 Package E - won by Sky Sports 24 matches on Mondays at 20:00 or Fridays at 19:30/20:00 and eight matches on Sundays at 14:00 Package F - won by Amazon 20 matches from one Bank Holiday and one midweek fixture programme Package G - won by BT 20 matches from two midweek fixture programmes

Analysis

Rob Wilson, football finance expert at Sheffield Hallam University

It makes complete sense for one of the online streaming services to pick up a Premier League package. The infrastructure and market potential needs testing and this gives Amazon an early mover advantage. They can test the concept at a lower cost to see what audiences they can generate.

Streaming live sport is obviously different to the on demand services customers are used to and therefore needs to be tested.

For customers it means an additional subscription should they want to consume everything.

The Sky, BT stranglehold was always going to break up with so many packages being offered so customers now face three subscriptions to pay for.

Will it spread the existing market more thinly? That remains to be seen. Sky, in particular, will be watching their subscription numbers closely.