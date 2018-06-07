Rangers: Steven Gerrard's Ibrox coaching team confirmed

Former Liverpool team-mate Gary McAllister and Steven Gerrard have reunited at Rangers

Rangers have confirmed new manager Steven Gerrard's backroom team, with ex-Liverpool team-mate and former Scotland captain Gary McAllister appointed assistant manager.

McAllister previously had spells in charge of Leeds and Coventry.

He is one of three coaches to leave Anfield to join Gerrard at Ibrox.

Michael Beale becomes first-team coach, Tom Culshaw takes up the role of technical coach with Jordan Milson appointed head of performance.

Gerrard confirmed he would bring McAllister to Ibrox as his number two when he was unveiled as Rangers manager last month.

"He's a long-time friend of mine," Gerrard said.

"I have huge respect for Gary and he ticks the box where, maybe I'm not the most experienced manager right now, but he's been in the game for a very long time and as a partnership I feel will be very strong.

"He will be a rock and a very big support and as soon as I asked him it was a 'yes' straight away.

"I learned so much from Gary and I couldn't ask for anyone better to take on this challenge with me."

Meanwhile, Carlos Pena has joined Mexican side Necaxa on loan after his club Cruz Azul cancelled his deal with Rangers six months early.

The 28-year-old scored five goals in 14 outings for Rangers, but moved back to Mexico to join up with ex-Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha.