Gabriel Zakuani and Elliott List sign new two-year Gillingham contracts

Elliott List scored in Gillingham's final two fixtures of the 2017-18 season, against Bristol Rovers and Plymouth

Gabriel Zakuani and Elliott List have both signed new two-year contracts with League One club Gillingham.

Defender Zakuani, 32, joined the Gills in June 2017 and was a regular last season, starting 40 league games and making a total of 42 appearances in all competitions.

Midfielder List, 21, played a total of 28 times, with 18 of those appearances coming as a substitute.

The pair had agreed their new deals at the end of May.