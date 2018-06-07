Alfie Wylie is looking forward to welcoming the European champions to Portadown

Women's World Cup qualifier: Northern Ireland v Netherlands Date: Friday, 8 June Venue: Shamrock Park, Portadown Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live video coverage on BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland team boss Alfie Wylie says their target is to be competitive against European champions Netherlands in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

The visitors are unbeaten in Group Three with 13 points out of 15 while Northern Ireland have last four of their five qualifying matches.

The Netherlands were 7-0 winners when they sides met in Eindhoven in April.

"Can we keep the score down? We want to make a match of it this time and really have a good go," said Wylie.

"This is the first time in women's football that there has been the reigning European champions coming to play a match in Northern Ireland.

"We didn't do ourselves justice in the last match, but we are realists."

Northern Ireland sit fourth in their qualifying group, 10 points behind the table-topping Netherlands.