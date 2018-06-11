BBC Sport - Africa 2018 World Cup preview: How will Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal & Tunisia fare?
2018 World Cup preview: African nations
BBC Sport takes an in-depth look at some of the issues facing the teams and the nations competing in Russia.
While Egypt's Mohamed Salah may be the standout player from an African nation, we assess whether Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal or Tunisia could also spring a surprise and finally take a team from the continent beyond the quarter-finals.
