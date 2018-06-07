Dan Johnson: Bromley defender signs new deal with National League club

Dan Johnson made 23 National League appearances for Bromley last season

Bromley defender Dan Johnson has signed a new contract to remain with the National League side.

The 22-year-old will stay for a third season with the club, having joined the Ravens in 2016.

"It's great to have 'DJ' on board for another season. He's been working very hard and I think next season will be a big one for him if he takes his opportunity," boss Neil Smith said.

"He's been very patient and I think now he's ready to show us what he can do."