Dan Johnson: Bromley defender signs new deal with National League club

Dan Johnson made 23 National League appearances for Bromley last season
Dan Johnson made 23 National League appearances for Bromley last season

Bromley defender Dan Johnson has signed a new contract to remain with the National League side.

The 22-year-old will stay for a third season with the club, having joined the Ravens in 2016.

"It's great to have 'DJ' on board for another season. He's been working very hard and I think next season will be a big one for him if he takes his opportunity," boss Neil Smith said.

"He's been very patient and I think now he's ready to show us what he can do."

Find out more

Top Stories