Harry Davis: Grimsby Town sign former St Mirren defender

Harry Davis joined St Mirren last summer having spent the second half of the previous season at the club

Grimsby Town have signed former St Mirren defender Harry Davis.

The 26-year-old, who helped his former side win the Scottish Championship last season, has agreed an initial one-year contract at Blundell Park.

He spent eight years at Crewe, playing more than 200 times, before moving to Scotland permanently last summer.

"He has quality and experience which can help us improve and move forward as a team," Mariners manager Michael Jolley told the club website.

"I saw Harry play many times for Crewe, during which time he got promoted from League Two and played well over 100 games in League One.

"He is a good defender who can keep and use the ball well. Harry can also score goals from set plays too.

"Harry has shown the strength of his character in coming back from a serious knee injury and my belief is that he will bring this kind of will and determination to our dressing room.

"At 26, I believe his best years are ahead of him."

