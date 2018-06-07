Rangers sign Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on a season-long loan

Ovie Ejaria (centre) spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland

Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria has joined Rangers on a season-long loan after signing a new contract at Anfield.

The 20-year-old, who can also play as a forward, has been at Liverpool since 2014.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland in the English Championship, making 11 appearances.

"I really want to be a regular at Liverpool football club, a massive club, so that's my aim," said Ejaria.

He told the Liverpool website: "I'm just going to keep working hard and see where that takes me."

The Reds have not revealed the length of his new contract, but describe it as "long-term".

Ejaria was part of the England squad which won the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in South Korea in 2017, and was selected for this year's Toulon Tournament but had to withdraw through injury.

He becomes Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's fourth signing ahead of the new season.

Midfielders Jamie Murphy and Scott Arfield have made the move to Ibrox, while goalkeeper Allan McGregor has returned to Rangers for a second spell at the club.