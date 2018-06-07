Premier League rights: What does Amazon deal mean for rivals, the league and fans?

The current broadcast deal from 2016 to 2019 is worth £5.14bn to the Premier League clubs

Amazon will join Sky and BT in broadcasting the Premier League as part of the new deal starting in 2019.

The online streaming service has won the rights to show a round of midweek games in December and all 10 matches on Boxing Day as part of the three-year deal, available free to Amazon Prime's UK members.

The total spend by Sky and BT is £4.55bn and, even without Amazon declaring how much it paid, it is thought the total spend will fall short of the record-breaking £5.14bn existing deal.

But what does it mean for Amazon's rivals, the Premier League and the fans.

Has the Premier League got what it wanted?

Not exactly.

The Premier League put two packages out, as a toe in the water to gauge the temperature of streaming services to try to entice some of the online giants.

It knew there was some big money and wanted to tempt online buyers and drive prices up; it wanted the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple to come in.

The Premier League thought there would be a bidding war in the same way it had with Sky and BT in the previous deal. But that did not materialise.

Perhaps it was a little to early for those companies, as they are not sure how to monetise live sport fully and are not prepared to go all in at the moment.

There was caution among the tech giants about how live sport works for them. These are global companies that buy global rights in different territories. These rights were for the UK only.

So the question for them was: is the market there to justify the cost to buy the rights?

What the league got was way down on what it was after.

Can Amazon rival Sky and BT in the future?

It is a significant moment for the league in the way in which live sports rights are sold. For Amazon, it views it as a cautious way to gauge any potential: three seasons, two rounds of games, what works and what doesn't work.

It can then decide if it is something it really wants to really get involved in when the next round of rights comes around, and mount a challenge to Sky's near 26 years of dominance since the Premier League began.

It is a key moment and it will be interesting to see how it is done and what it leads to.

It could be a taste of what is to come.

What does it say about how we consume sport?

By the time the next deal rolls around for 2022-23 - negotiations will start on that in the next couple of years - we will be looking at a very different landscape.

It is not about watching TV through a traditional broadcaster, but consuming content on the most convenient piece of glass you have to hand, whether that be a phone, tablet or smart TV to stream it on.

Consumer habits are changing, the pace of change is very swift, and by the time the Premier League comes to negotiate the next round of rights, the internet giants will be firmly in for it and will be big challengers, especially to Sky.

Will fans be happy?

I think there will potentially be a backlash from fans, who will be well aware you will now need three different subscriptions to watch every live game.

In response, the Premier League will say how many subscribe to watch every game?

And remember, the £79 annual Amazon package comes with other benefits: deliveries, movies, books and music.

However, the Football Supporters' Federation has already expressed misgivings.

"Fans are already of the view that there is too much live football on TV and this announcement concludes a deal that has pushed the number of broadcast games to record levels," it said in a statement.

"Introducing a third broadcaster into the mix just means more subscriptions for fans. We are concerned that the number of broadcast games could have a negative effect on attendances by away fans in particular.

"It is vital that more of these television revenues are invested in guaranteeing the participation and contribution of match-goers."

What has Amazon got out of it?

Amazon will see it as loss-leader in terms of getting subscriptions.

The company has deliberately targeted the Christmas period and firmly negotiated over the cornerstone of the English football season.

It sees a brilliant opportunity to market its service. People will sign up for a free 30-day trial at Christmas when the games are on and that will bring a huge surge of new customers. The company will bank on users liking what they see, using football as a hook to drive subscriptions around the key Christmas period.

Give it away cheap, knowing some will watch the games for free and not re-subscribe, but bank on the fact a lot will stick around and like what they see.

What are the packages? Package A - won by BT 32 matches on Saturdays at 12:30 Package B - won by Sky Sports 32 matches on Saturdays at 17:30 Package C - won by Sky Sports 24 matches on Sundays at 14:00 and eight matches on Saturdays at 19:45 Package D - won by Sky Sports 32 matches on Sundays at 16:30 Package E - won by Sky Sports 24 matches on Mondays at 20:00 or Fridays at 19:30/20:00 and eight matches on Sundays at 14:00 Package F - won by Amazon 10 matches from one Bank Holiday and all 10 from the Boxing Day fixture programme Package G - won by BT 20 matches from two midweek fixture programmes

How will the Premier League cope with a drop in revenue?

It is relaxed about domestic rights dipping. Does the league want it? No, it wanted a steady increase, as the last package was so enormous with a 70% uplift on the previous deal. It was hoping for a double-digit rise, but it has dipped ever so slightly.

It has not quite gauged the market right and that is something it will need to get right for the next set of negotiations.

But while the domestic rights have plateaued and that will be a worry, the overseas rights are really thriving.

The league knows the biggest level of growth comes from international rights and has signed a mega deal in China. There is also huge growth in US and across Asia - that is where the driving force comes from.

What do the clubs feel about it?

They will be fairly happy and content.

The domestic deal is solid, they know what the income streams will be through to 2022. They know big money is coming in, hence why the 'big six' pushed hard for a bigger piece of the pie. They wanted to have more in terms of foreign rights as they felt they were the ones bringing fans in.

The 14 other clubs, meanwhile, said "you need us as much as we need you".

The league's clever trick has been to balance their interests and under the new deal for foreign rights, the maximum a club can receive is 1.8 times the amount received by the lowest-earning club, which they are all fairly happy with.

It ensures a competitive balance to the league and prevents the big six pulling away.