Women's World Cup qualifier: Northern Ireland v Netherlands

Jackie Groenen of the Netherlands in action against Freya Holdaway of Northern Ireland
The Netherlands won 7-0 when the sides met earlier in the qualifying campaign

Northern Ireland boss Alfie Wylie says the target is to be competitive against European champions the Netherlands in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

The visitors are unbeaten in Group Three with 13 points out of 15 while Northern Ireland have last four of their five qualifying matches.

The Netherlands were 7-0 winners when they sides met in Eindhoven in April.

"Can we keep the score down? We want to make a match of it this time and really have a good go," said Wylie.

"This is the first time in women's football that there has been the reigning European champions coming to play a match in Northern Ireland.

"We didn't do ourselves justice in the last match, but we are realists."

Northern Ireland sit fourth in their qualifying group, 10 points behind the table-topping Netherlands.

Entry to Friday's match in Portadown is free.

Friday 8th June 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England Women54101701713
2Wales Women532030311
3Russia Women42119727
4Bos-Herze Wom5104313-103
5Kazakhstan Women5005012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Scotland Women430110289
3Poland Women521210827
4Albania Women7115520-154
5Belarus Women5104310-73

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women54101501513
2R. of Ireland Wom531163310
3Norway Women4301133109
4N Ireland Wom5104417-133
5Slovakia Women5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women44001411312
2Denmark Women430111479
3Ukraine Women42115237
4Hungary Women6114719-124
5Croatia Women6024415-112

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women65012832515
2Iceland Women54101931613
3Czech Rep Wom521213677
4Slovenia Women5104516-113
5Faroe Islands Women5005037-370

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women66001521318
2Belgium Women53111851310
3Portugal Women41129364
4Romania Women511358-34
5Moldova Women6015231-291

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women55001511415
2Austria Women52127617
3Finland Women42115237
4Serbia Women621358-37
5Israel Women6015015-151
