Colchester United sign Ethan Ross from West Brom and Aaron Collins from Wolves
Colchester United have signed West Brom goalkeeper Ethan Ross on a two-year deal and Wolves striker Aaron Collins on a season-long loan.
Ross, 21, was released by the Baggies at the end of the season having failed to make a competitive appearance.
Collins, who is also 21, had loan spells with Maidstone and Newport County last season.
Colchester finished 13th in the League Two table, 13 points outside the play-off places.
