England v Costa Rica: How Gareth Southgate's players rated at Elland Road

England players celebrate their opening goal against Costa Rica

England beat Costa Rica 2-0 on Thursday in their final warm-up game before this summer's World Cup.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a long-range effort in the first half before Danny Welbeck's header sealed victory at Elland Road.

Several England players pressed their claims to be included in the starting XI for England's first group game in Russia - against Tunisia in Volgograd on 18 June.

How did they rate individually? Here's BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater...

Jack Butland (goalkeeper) 6

Assured; made one fine save from Johan Venegas before being replaced by Nick Pope.

Your rating: 6.34

Trent Alexander-Arnold (right wing-back) 7

Looked perfectly at home on his debut and an England star of the future.

Your rating: 6.66

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 7

Rarely troubled in defence but showed the buccaneering spirit Gareth Southgate admires as he roamed forward.

Your rating: 6.13

John Stones (centre-back) 6

No real problems before his second-half substitution.

Your rating: 5.63

Phil Jones (centre-back) 6

Solid throughout but may not be a starter in Russia.

Your rating: 5.61

Danny Rose (left wing-back) 7

Danny Rose takes on Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa

Excellent performance going forward and did enough to remind Southgate what he can offer.

Your rating: 6.45

Fabian Delph (central midfield) 7

Top-class midfield effort from a player whose adaptability and versatility gives Southgate options.

Your rating: 6.36

Jordan Henderson (central midfield) 7

Busy and energetic performance from England's captain on the night with a good range of passing. Will be it him or Eric Dier against Tunisia?

Your rating: 6.09

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (forward) 6

Some elegant touches; enjoys the international stage.

Your rating: 6.6

Marcus Rashford (forward) 8

Outstanding, especially in the first half, and a superb goal. Will have thoroughly impressed Southgate and pressed his World Cup claims.

Your rating: 8.12

Jamie Vardy (forward) 6

Had one good first-half chance but few other opportunities. Full of endeavour and pace but largely subdued.

Your rating: 5.53

Substitutes

Danny Welbeck (for Vardy on 61 minutes): Has a happy knack of scoring for England - and did so again. 6

Nick Pope (for Butland on 65 minutes): Great night as he got his England debut but pretty much unemployed. 5.

Kieran Trippier (for Alexander-Arnold on 65 minutes): Quiet cameo. 5.

Dele Alli (for Henderson on 65 minutes): Threat going forward and helped create Welbeck's goal. 6.

Gary Cahill (for Stones on 65 minutes): Barely anything to do. 5.

Jesse Lingard (for Loftus-Cheek on 79 minutes): No time to make an impact. 5.

