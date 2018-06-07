Premier Division: Bohemians v Derry City (Fri)

Ronan Curtis will play his final game for the Candystripes before moving to Portsmouth

Premier Division: Bohemians v Derry City Date: Friday, 8 June Venue: Dalymount Park, Dublin Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels says the mood in camp is high despite his side's recent poor run of form.

The Candystripes take on Bohemians on Friday having lost five of their last six league matches, leaving them six points behind third-placed Waterford.

Bohs are seventh in the table and have lost both of the meetings between the teams this season.

Striker Ronan Curtis will play his final game for Derry before completing his move to Portsmouth.

"Our recent record against Bohemians is very good and we don't want that to come to an end," said Shiels.

"They probably have the biggest squad in the league and the quality that they have makes them very difficult, so we are expecting a tough game."

Derry came from two goals down against Cork on Monday to level the scores at 2-2, only for the league leaders to quickly re-establish their two goal advantage.

Shiels is adamant that, although results are not going in favour of his side, an upturn in fortunes is just around the corner.

"When you're losing as we are then every decision and break of the ball goes against you, whenever you're winning you get lots of lucky breaks," he added.

"We must endeavour to do better and make sure that we have the right attitude going into the game."