Wilfried Bony: Swansea City to listen to offers for Ivory Coast striker

Wilfried Bony scored three goals in 19 appearances for the Swans last season

Swansea City are prepared to listen to offers for striker Wilfried Bony.

The Ivory Coast forward is among Swansea's top earners and has been linked to possible moves abroad.

Swansea are also expecting to hold talks with La Liga side Sevilla over the sale of midfielder Roque Mesa.

The Welsh club, relegated from the Premier League after seven seasons, have been holding off from decisions on transfers until the arrival of new manager Graham Potter.

However, Swansea could be open to the idea of selling Bony as they look to adapt to their drop in finances in the Championship.

Bony, who is recovering from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, re-signed last August from Manchester City in an initial two-year deal thought to be worth £12m.

He had enjoyed a prolific 18-month spell in South Wales after first joining in July 2013 but struggled for form before and after moving to the Etihad for £25m.

Interest in the 29-year-old, could depend on his progress in recovering from the knee injury he suffered in February at Leicester.

Swansea are expecting departures this summer after their relegation was confirmed on the final day of the season.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has already informed the club he wishes to play at the highest level, while other players are also thought to have made it clear they would be interested in leaving.

The club say they are yet to receive any offers, but are anticipating significant interest in both Fabianski and England defender Alfie Mawson.

Swansea are also awaiting developments over Mesa who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sevilla.

There is thought to be a option in his loan agreement for a permanent deal and Mesa has indicated he would like to stay in Spain.

The 29-year-old was a £11m signing from Las Palmas last season but managed just 16 appearances before his exit.

Swansea will wait for Potter's formal appointment before moving ahead with transfer plans, the club having earlier this week agreed personal terms and compensation with former club Ostersunds FK for him to replace Carlos Carvalhal as manager.