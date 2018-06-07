Alfie Pavey joins Havant & Waterlooville from Dartford on two-year deal

Alfie Pavey helped Dartford to the National League South play-offs last season

National League South champions Havant & Waterlooville have signed Dartford striker Alfie Pavey on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old former Barnet, Aldershot and Bromley player joins the Hawks as they prepare for life in the National League for the first time.

Pavey scored 22 goals in National League South last season as the Darts were narrowly pipped to automatic promotion and the title by Havant.

He was previously at Millwall for three seasons, making his debut in May 2015.

