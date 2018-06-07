Douglas Costa: Juventus sign midfielder on permanent deal

Douglas Costa won the league with Juventus this season

Italian champions Juventus have confirmed the permanent signing of Brazil winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich for 40m euros (£35.2m).

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract after spending last season on loan with the Turin club.

Costa scored six goals and contributed 14 assists for Massimiliano Allegri's side as they won the league and their 13th Coppa Italia.

He is part of the Brazil squad preparing for the World Cup in Russia.