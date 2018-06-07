Richard Duffy: Notts County defender signs new deal at Meadow Lane

Richard Duffy (left) began his career at Swansea, and played against them last season for Notts County

Defender Richard Duffy has signed a new contract with Notts County, although terms remain undisclosed.

The 32-year-old scored three goals in 50 games last term to take his tally of appearances for the Magpies to 97, scoring seven goals.

Welshman Duffy began his career at Swansea and has scored 14 goals in 498 games for eight clubs.

"The club has come on leaps and bounds in the last 18 months," Duffy, who deputised as captain last season, said.

"We've given ourselves a really strong foundation to build from in 2018-19 and I want to be part of that."

Notts were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Coventry, who eventually were promoted from League Two.