Dungannon Swifts: Corey McMullan signs from Glentoran

McMullan also had spells with Limavady United and Ballyclare Comrades before joining Glentoran

Corey McMullan says the opportunity to work under Dungannon manager Rodney McAree was a key factor in his decision to join the Swifts.

The former Glentoran midfielder has signed for the League Cup winners after holding talks with the Swifts boss.

McAree was considered the favourite for the Glentoran job but instead agreed a new contract at Stangmore Park.

"A massive part of my decision for Dungannon Swifts was definitely Rodney," said McMullan.

"He takes a lot of the sessions and I like the way he sets the team up and I have always admired the way Dungannon Swifts play, playing against them they're a good team to get the ball down and it's a team that I can only see going one way.

"This season, I would like to get playing regularly again. I feel I need to be playing to develop at this age and under Rodney I think I will do that.

"Also, I would like to start getting a few goals in the league this year as I didn't manage to get too many last year."

The Coleraine native joined Glentoran last season and helped the Glens to reach the Europa League play-off final, which they narrowly lost to Cliftonville.

The 22-year-old is the Swifts' second signing of the summer following the return of striker Mark McAllister and the midfielder will help replace Ryan Mayse after the winger moved to Ballymena United.

"Corey is someone we had our eye on the year before last when he was playing for Ballyclare Comrades," said McAree.

"Technically he is a very good player first and foremost, and he adds a lot of energy.

"He gives us something different to the other midfielders we have in our squad and it certainly gives us another quality option."