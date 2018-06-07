Scotland Women 2-1 Belarus Women: Erin Cuthbert a 'born winner' - Shelley Kerr

Erin Cuthbert has scored three goals in the last two games for Scotland

Scotland Women's coach Shelley Kerr hailed the impact of "born winner" Erin Cuthbert after the Chelsea striker's brace secured victory over Belarus.

The Scots fell behind against the run of play, but those goals kept their World Cup qualifying hopes on track.

"She plays without any fear; she is exciting, direct, got an eye for goal. She was outstanding," Kerr said.

"Even though she is quite small, she is aggressive and she's a born winner and she was a match-winner for us tonight."

Despite her praise for Cuthbert, Kerr admitted her frustration at not securing a more emphatic victory given Scotland's dominance and the chances they created as they repeated the scoreline achieved in Belarus in October.

"In an ideal world, we could have scored seven or eight tonight," she told BBC Scotland.

"It was a similar type of game to the away match. I thought we played some good stuff, but we need to make sure we have more of an end product because you end up putting pressure on yourselves, especially after conceding a goal like that.

"Their goalkeeper has played really well again and they have defended well, but we need to make sure we do better with the timing of runs and our balls across goal.

"We didn't have many cut-backs until Fiona [Brown] came on and we had that directness which produced the second goal.

Rosengard forward Fiona Brown (right) was praised for her role as a substitute

"We had practised that all week and it is something we need to improve on, because we created that many chances and only scored two goals.

"But I'm delighted with the the three points and we need to recover well now before a big game against Poland."

The squad will have a day off on Friday before returning to camp on Saturday to prepare for Tuesday's qualifier in Kielce.

Scotland move to within three points of Group Two leaders Switzerland, who travel to Belarus on Tuesday.

Kerr said that Claire Emslie, who had to be replaced at half-time after a heavy knock, will need to be assessed but that captain Rachel Corsie - also the victim of a hefty challenge - "will be fine".

Cuthbert believes Scotland have "set themselves up perfectly" for their task in Poland after a "special night" for her personally.

"I don't think we deserved to be behind, but we came here for the three points and we actually played pretty well," the 19-year-old said.

"I don't think the scoreline reflected that, but it sets us up well for the game out in Poland now."