Uruguay 3-0 Uzbekistan

Suarez will play at his third World Cup in Russia having made his first appearance at the tournament in South Africa in 2010

Luis Suarez scored a penalty as Uruguay comfortably defeated Uzbekistan in their final warm-up game before the World Cup in Russia.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta fired in from 15 yards for the South Americans after a flick on by Sanchez.

After the break the Barcelona forward doubled their lead from the spot following a handball before Jose Maria Gimenez headed in from a corner.

Uzbekistan finished with 10 men after Akramjon Komilov was sent off.

Victory marked Uruguay's third in a row and they have lost just once in their last nine games.

The 1930 and 1950 World Cup winners open their campaign on 15 June against Egypt, play Saudi Arabia five days later before finishing their Group A fixtures against hosts Russia.