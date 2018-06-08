Match ends, Uruguay 3, Uzbekistan 0.
Uruguay 3-0 Uzbekistan
Luis Suarez scored a penalty as Uruguay comfortably defeated Uzbekistan in their final warm-up game before the World Cup in Russia.
Giorgian De Arrascaeta fired in from 15 yards for the South Americans after a flick on by Sanchez.
After the break the Barcelona forward doubled their lead from the spot following a handball before Jose Maria Gimenez headed in from a corner.
Uzbekistan finished with 10 men after Akramjon Komilov was sent off.
Victory marked Uruguay's third in a row and they have lost just once in their last nine games.
The 1930 and 1950 World Cup winners open their campaign on 15 June against Egypt, play Saudi Arabia five days later before finishing their Group A fixtures against hosts Russia.
Line-ups
Uruguay
- 1Muslera
- 16PereiraSubstituted forLaxaltat 59'minutes
- 2Giménez
- 3Godín
- 22Cáceres
- 8NándezSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
- 15VecinoBooked at 57minsSubstituted forTorreiraat 59'minutes
- 6Bentancur
- 10de ArrascaetaSubstituted forSánchezat 65'minutes
- 21CavaniSubstituted forGómezat 76'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forStuaniat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Sánchez
- 7Rodríguez
- 11Stuani
- 12Campaña
- 13G Silva
- 14Torreira
- 17Laxalt
- 18Gómez
- 19Coates
- 20Urretaviscaya
- 23M Silva
Uzbekistan
- 1Suyunov
- 15MukhammadievSubstituted forOtakhonovat 58'minutes
- 3Azamov
- 2AshurmatovBooked at 57mins
- 4KomilovBooked at 79mins
- 6GanievSubstituted forAlibaevat 73'minutes
- 7KhamrobekovSubstituted forGiyosovat 73'minutes
- 10TurgunbaevSubstituted forYakhshiboevat 58'minutes
- 22SidikovSubstituted forShikhovat 81'minutes
- 17MasharipovBooked at 8mins
- 11UrinboevSubstituted forAbdixolikovat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Otakhonov
- 8Kenjabaev
- 9Abdixolikov
- 12Ergashev
- 13Kobilov
- 14Giyosov
- 16Shikhov
- 18Sabirkhodjaev
- 19Alibaev
- 20Tursunov
- 21Ergashev
- 23Yakhshiboev
- Referee:
- Raphael Claus
- Attendance:
- 50,600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Uruguay 3, Uzbekistan 0.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Uruguay) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Uzbekistan. Conceded by José Giménez.
Bobir Abdixolikov (Uzbekistan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Godín (Uruguay).
Attempt saved. Jaloliddin Masharipov (Uzbekistan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sanat Shikhov.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Cristhian Stuani replaces Luis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Cristian Rodríguez (Uruguay) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Carlos Sánchez (Uruguay) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Uzbekistan. Sanat Shikhov replaces Javokhir Sidikov.
Dismissal
Akramjon Komilov (Uzbekistan) is shown the red card.
Foul by Akramjon Komilov (Uzbekistan).
Carlos Sánchez (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Carlos Sánchez (Uruguay) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Maxi Gómez replaces Edinson Cavani.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Offside, Uzbekistan. Jaloliddin Masharipov tries a through ball, but Khurshid Giyosov is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Uruguay 3, Uzbekistan 0. José Giménez (Uruguay) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Sánchez with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Uzbekistan. Ikromjon Alibaev replaces Azizjon Ganiev.
Substitution
Substitution, Uzbekistan. Khurshid Giyosov replaces Odiljon Khamrobekov.
Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Rustamjon Ashurmatov.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Torreira.
Hand ball by Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (Uzbekistan).
Abbosjon Otakhonov (Uzbekistan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Uruguay).
Attempt saved. Lucas Torreira (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Attempt saved. Martín Cáceres (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Sherzod Azamov.
Foul by Odiljon Khamrobekov (Uzbekistan).
Luis Suárez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Carlos Sánchez replaces Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Offside, Uruguay. Cristian Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Foul by Bobir Abdixolikov (Uzbekistan).
José Giménez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Lucas Torreira replaces Matías Vecino.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Diego Laxalt replaces Maxi Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Uzbekistan. Abbosjon Otakhonov replaces Shukhrat Mukhammadiev.
Substitution
Substitution, Uzbekistan. Jasurbek Yakhshiboev replaces Azizbek Turgunbaev.
Attempt saved. Azizjon Ganiev (Uzbekistan) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.