Jonny Evans: Leicester sign West Brom & Northern Ireland defender

Leicester had a bid of £25m for Jonny Evans rejected by West Brom last summer

Leicester City have signed "a winner and a leader" in defender Jonny Evans, manager Claude Puel said after the Baggies completed a £3.5m transfer.

The centre-back has arrived on a three-year deal from West Brom.

Evans, 30, scored five goals in 96 appearances for the Baggies after joining from Manchester United in 2015.

"Jonny is a player of great experience in the Premier League and to have him as part of our squad is fantastic news" said Puel.

"He knows exactly what it takes. He will bring a great deal to our squad."

Three-time Premier League champion Evans said: "When this opportunity came up, it's one that I couldn't turn down.

"It's an ambitious club, the owners are ambitious and everyone wants to push the club forward.

"It's a great place to play football, the fans really get behind the team and the players are fantastic."

Evans, who was West Brom's captain, had a clause in his contract which the Foxes have triggered after the Baggies' relegation to the Championship.

The transfer fee will be paid in two instalments of £1.75m.

The Northern Ireland international came close to leaving The Hawthorns during the past two transfer windows.

Leicester had a bid of £25m rejected last summer, with West Brom also turning down advances from Manchester City and Arsenal.

