World Cup 2018: How to get the latest updates to your smart speaker

2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Smart-speaker users will be able to get exclusive BBC content direct from Russia at this year's Fifa World Cup.

The new service will provide three updates each day direct to smart speakers and voice-activated devices throughout the competition.

Most UK smart-speaker users can just say "Take me to the World Cup" and get free episodes delivered directly to their devices so they can listen straight away.

Other smart-speaker users - and anyone who does not have a Voice device - can find it as a podcast called 'Take me to the World Cup'.

'Take me to the World Cup' will be led by BBC Radio 5 live's team of presenters, reporters, commentators and pundits, who will deliver a series of five minute behind-the-scenes updates each day from the opening ceremony on 14 June until the final on 15 July.

The light-hearted updates will keep audiences up to date with results from Russia while giving casual football fans a guide to the World Cup.

How to get the updates

Users can just ask their smart speaker 'Take me to the World Cup', and the show will play directly.

If you are having problems, try asking your smart speaker to 'play the latest BBC Take me to the World Cup podcast'.

If you are still having problems, check your speaker's podcast control phrases, or you can also access the content through your favourite podcast app on your tablet or smart phone.