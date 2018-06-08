Tom Naylor: Portsmouth sign Burton Albion utility man on three-year deal

Tom Naylor scored four goals for Burton last season

Portsmouth have agreed the signing of versatile Burton Albion player Tom Naylor on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, will sign on 1 July when his Brewers deal expires.

Naylor signed for Burton in 2015 following a loan spell and has played 134 games, scoring 13 goals.

Manager Kenny Jackett said Naylor was a "ball-winner" who can fill a number of roles but has "primarily been brought in as a defensive midfielder".

"It strengthens the spine of our side, while he also brings us recent Championship experience," Jackett added.

Naylor, who played 33 games for Burton as they were relegated from the Championship last season, began his career at Mansfield Town before joining Derby County.

