Manchester City in Joel Latibeaudiere contract standoff

Joel Latibeaudiere played for Manchester City's Under-23 side against Rotherham United in the group stage of the EFL Trophy this season

Manchester City are in a contract standoff with England Under-17 World Cup-winning captain Joel Latibeaudiere, raising the possibility he could follow Jadon Sancho out of the club.

Latibeaudiere, 18, has yet to make his senior debut but talks had started over extending his deal, which runs to 2020.

However, the defender has concerns over a lack of first-team games while City feel his wage demands are unrealistic.

Sancho left City for Borussia Dortmund in search of first-team football.

Latibeaudiere led England to victory in the Under-17 World Cup final against Spain in India last October.

That squad included forward Sancho, who played 12 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund last season after leaving City.

Another member of the squad, Phil Foden, played 10 times for City during the 2017-18 Premier League title-winning season.

'Delicate balance for clubs to strike' - analysis

After losing Sancho to Dortmund last August, City are understandably sensitive about suggestions all is not well with the progress being made by their young players.

They have invested heavily in a state-of-the-art academy that is the envy of the Premier League and, in the likes of Foden and Brahim Diaz, have two players who made the breakthrough last season.

But the balance is delicate. Big contracts for young players who have never appeared for the first-team are common so must be pitched at a level that is appropriate in the market but also maintains each individual's incentive to succeed.

However, with every big money signing, home-grown youngsters see another avenue to the first-team shut down and it is perhaps little wonder they start to look at other options.