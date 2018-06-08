Frank Nouble: Colchester United sign Newport County striker

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Walsall highlights

Colchester United have signed out-of-contract Newport County striker Frank Nouble on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old made his senior debut for West Ham in 2009 and has since played for a further 13 clubs.

He enjoyed his most prolific season to date in 2017-18, scoring 10 goals in 52 games for League Two Newport, who tried to keep the former Ipswich man.

"I'm looking forward to joining a team that tries to play a different style to my previous one," Nouble said.

He told BBC Essex: "I scored 10 goals in the team I was in last year playing out wide, [so] if I'm playing down the middle hopefully I can double that, or get close to it."

